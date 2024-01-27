Palouse Free Thinkers Foster Dialogue on Faith and Humanism with 'Religulous' Screening

Providing a platform for open-minded conversations on faith and humanist topics, the Palouse Free Thinkers group recently invited the public to a free screening of Bill Maher's 2008 documentary 'Religulous.' The event took place at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow, aiming to introduce the group's philosophy and encourage dialogue on religious beliefs and humanism.

A Safe Space for Thought-Provoking Dialogue

The Palouse Free Thinkers, co-founded by Karen Barron and Trish Hartzell, both of whom had experienced a 'falling out' with religion, provides a safe and respectful space for free thinkers to discuss various topics. The gatherings are held twice a month at different locations in Moscow and Pullman and are attendee-led, ensuring a democratic flow of ideas. Topics of these discussions range from religion to evolution and free will, and sometimes revolve around a book, video, or article.

Reviving Humanist Discourse Amidst the Pandemic

The group emerged about a year ago, reviving humanist discourse on the Palouse, which had gone dormant due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Palouse Free Thinkers emphasizes the importance of open-mindedness and extends a warm welcome to anyone interested in engaging in their discussions. In this pursuit, the group has successfully created an environment for individuals to explore their beliefs and question existing norms without fear of judgment or backlash.

Promoting Critical Thinking through Collective Activities

At their latest meeting, the group conducted a poll about the existence of God and screened a video explaining their purpose, further fostering an atmosphere of curiosity and critical thinking. Some members are currently reading 'Misbelief: What Makes Rational People Believe Irrational Things' by Dan Ariely, highlighting the group's commitment to exploring the foundations of belief and encouraging members to think beyond the obvious.