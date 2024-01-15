en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Palestinian Children Severely Injured by Alleged White Phosphorus Bomb Attacks

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Palestinian Children Severely Injured by Alleged White Phosphorus Bomb Attacks

The world watches in disbelief and horror as reports emerge of the severe injuries inflicted upon Palestinian children due to the alleged use of white phosphorus bombs by Israel. As the news reverberates globally, it intensifies the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestinian territories, eliciting further outrage and condemnation from the international community.

White Phosphorus: A Weapon of Contention

White phosphorus, infamous for its intense heat and ability to cause deep, painful burns, can wreak havoc on human health and the environment. Its alleged deployment in populated areas of Gaza has led to accusations of war crimes and the breach of international law, particularly the laws of war which seek to protect civilians during armed conflict.

Hearings at The International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has been the stage for a heated debate, focusing on whether Israel’s actions violate the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. South Africa argues that Israel’s actions, including the imposition of a blockade on Gaza and prevention of humanitarian deliveries, constitute war crimes and genocide. The hearing takes place within the context of the Genocide Convention of 1948, to which both Israel and South Africa are parties.

The Humanitarian Crisis

A military campaign by Hamas has resulted in the killing of 23,968 Palestinians in Gaza, mass displacement, destruction, and hunger. The war in Gaza, launched in response to a Hamas attack, has killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians and displaced 85% of the territory’s population. The war has also led to regional tensions, with attacks from Hezbollah, Iranian-backed militias, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Despite calls for a cease-fire and a reduction in civilian casualties, Israel has vowed to continue the operation.

International Pressure and Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns to Israeli officials about the high intensity of their war with Hamas and urged them to reduce civilian casualties and increase humanitarian aid. However, Israel has continued its high intensity campaign leading to escalating international and domestic criticism. The Biden administration is increasingly convinced that Israel is refusing to heed its advice, leading to one of the deadliest days in Gaza, leaving 250 dead and over 23,900 Gazans killed since the war began.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
UK Churches Transform into Community Hubs with Government Funding
The UK government’s commitment to conserve listed places of worship has led to a significant allocation of nearly £1 million, benefiting St Peter and All Hallows Church in West Huntspill, among others in the Burnham and Highbridge area. A sizeable £678,200 of this funding has been sourced from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, part of
UK Churches Transform into Community Hubs with Government Funding
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy
5 seconds ago
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
7 seconds ago
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning
2 seconds ago
Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning
York Region Grapples with Discrimination Claims, Criminal Activity, and Traffic Concerns
4 seconds ago
York Region Grapples with Discrimination Claims, Criminal Activity, and Traffic Concerns
Unclaimed Body, Unforgotten Legacy: Remembering Veteran Dubbing Artist KD George
5 seconds ago
Unclaimed Body, Unforgotten Legacy: Remembering Veteran Dubbing Artist KD George
Latest Headlines
World News
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
8 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
13 seconds
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
23 seconds
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
23 seconds
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
33 seconds
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
Jimmy Carter's Underdog Victory: How the 1976 Iowa Caucus Shaped Presidential Campaigns
37 seconds
Jimmy Carter's Underdog Victory: How the 1976 Iowa Caucus Shaped Presidential Campaigns
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
42 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
42 seconds
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
43 seconds
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
6 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
29 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
58 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app