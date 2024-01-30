Pakistan's NEC Slashes Federal Development Budget, Opens Gas Sector to Private Sector

In a decisive move, Pakistan's National Economic Committee (NEC) chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has announced a reduction of the federal development budget by Rs114 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. This cutback signifies a shift in the national economic strategy, with funding priorities now favoring development projects that are 80 percent complete and contribute significantly to national progress. Only 10 percent of the budget will be allocated to new development initiatives.

Focus on Youth Development and Infrastructure

The NEC has shown a keen focus on critical sectors such as social welfare, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, and information technology. The continuation of the Skill Development Programme and Youth Endowment Scholarship under the Prime Minister's Programme for Youth Development was approved. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to invest in its youth and their skills, which are vital for the nation's future.

Restructuring the Development Budget

A significant decision was to restrict the development budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 to 20 backward districts and the newly merged districts of erstwhile Fata. This strategic move aims to channel resources to areas that require urgent attention and development. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has also approved withholding of funds for projects that have shown zero progress, indicating a move towards more accountability and efficiency in resource allocation.

Revamping the Gas Sector

In a significant step towards economic reform, the CCI has permitted private sector engagement in the gas industry. Major companies like OGDCL, PPL, GHPL, and Mari gas will now be able to directly sell 35 percent of their gas production, with the remaining 65 percent going to public sector gas companies. A new tight gas policy, offering incentives such as a 40 percent premium over the zonal price and a wellhead price offered at $7.5 per MMBTU, has been approved to stimulate gas discoveries. This policy is expected to alleviate the liquidity crisis of exploration and production companies and decrease dependence on costly imported RLNG.

The NEC concluded the session by reviewing the economic growth rate and tax collection performance. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) exceeded its target for the July-December period, indicating a positive trend in the nation's revenue collection. With these bold moves, Pakistan's NEC seems poised to tackle the nation's economic challenges head-on, heralding a new era of fiscal responsibility and strategic development.