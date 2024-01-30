Pakistan's National Economic Council Prioritizes Development in Backward Districts

The National Economic Council (NEC) of Pakistan, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has highlighted the need to focus on development targets in newly merged and backward districts for the forthcoming budget. The council's decision came during a high-level meeting attended by federal ministers, chief ministers, and top officials. The directive states that the national development budget for the next financial year will be dedicated entirely to projects in the newly merged border districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and 20 other backward districts. Provincial projects will not be included in this budget.

Financial Allocations for Job Creation and Economic Progress

Participants in the NEC meeting reached a consensus that appropriate financial allocations for these areas are crucial for stimulating job creation and advancing economic progress. Prime Minister Kakar instructed officials to reassess the criteria used to identify backward districts, thus ensuring all such regions are included in the development plans. Kakar also urged the acceleration of national-level development projects, prioritizing those that directly benefit the public.

NEC's Role in Economic Decision-making

As the highest constitutional body responsible for economic decision-making, the NEC highlighted the importance of consulting with provinces on development projects. The council's development budget will place particular emphasis on infrastructure, hydropower projects, water reservoirs, industry, information technology, and human resource development, especially for the youth.

Guiding Principles for the National Development Budget 2024-25

The NEC also reviewed the country's economic situation and approved new guiding principles for the national development budget for 2024-25. Priority will be given to nearly complete significant projects, and allocations for new significant projects will be capped at ten percent. The meeting also reviewed the current development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (2023-24) and the recommendations of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.