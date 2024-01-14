Pakistan’s Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship

A historic event in the realm of weightlifting is about to unfold in Pakistan, as the Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Inter Club Youth, Junior, and Senior Men’s and Women’s Weightlifting Championship is slated to commence on January 18. This championship has drawn an unprecedented number of participants, with a total of 260 entries, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s weightlifting chronicle.

Announcement and Organization

Media Coordinator Sohail Javed Butt announced the forthcoming championship during a meeting chaired by Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) President Hafiz Imran Butt. Aqeel Javed Butt has been named the Event Director, entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the championship’s operations spanning over four days.

Preparations and Committee

The organizing committee, comprising Amjad Amin Butt, Madam Nuzhat Jabeen, Javed Asghar, Jabran Butt, Irfan Butt, Sheikh Anwar, and Qaiser Iftekhar, will hold a managers’ meeting on January 14. The purpose of this meeting is to meticulously scrutinize and finalize the entries, ensuring that the championship runs smoothly and efficiently.

Significance of the Event

This championship represents more than just a weightlifting competition; it is a significant and memorable event that promises to enhance the landscape of Pakistani weightlifting. Each committee, focusing on different facets of the championship, is dedicated to ensuring that the event will be a landmark in the country’s sports history.