Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Approves Revised Incentive Package for Officers in Balochistan

In a significant development, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has greenlit a fresh financial incentives package for federal officers on deputation in the province of Balochistan. This move aims to boost the morale of officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service (PSP) serving in the region, by offering them substantial monetary benefits.

Incentives in the Package

The newly announced package includes a 'Balochistan allowance' which is equivalent to one basic salary for officers working in the Secretariat. For officers on field duty, the package offers an impressive 150 percent basic salary allowance. One of the standout features of this package is that after one year of service, the officers are entitled to receive an air ticket or its cash equivalent, which amounts to two basic salaries.

Notification and Funding

The Establishment Division of Pakistan has issued a formal notification in this regard. The funding for this generous package will be supplied by the federal government. However, the payment mechanism will be decided through consultations with the Balochistan government. The details of this package have been communicated by Deputy Secretary of the Establishment Division, Saba Asim, to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues in Islamabad and the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

Replacing the Existing Package

This new package is set to replace the existing one, which has been in effect since 2009. The move signifies the government's renewed focus on Balochistan, one of the least developed and most volatile provinces of Pakistan. By offering attractive financial incentives, the government hopes to encourage high-quality service and dedication among federal officers serving in this challenging region.