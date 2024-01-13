Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections

As the clock ticks towards the 2024 general elections in Pakistan, the stage is set for a historic democratic exercise. Over 128.5 million voters are registered to cast their ballots in a race that will see 175 political parties vie for power. Among this vast electorate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone boasts 21.9 million voters, including 11.4 million males and 9.9 million females, underscoring the region’s political significance.

The Role of Female Voters

Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali stakes the importance of female voter participation in these elections. Historically, female voter turnout has lagged behind that of their male counterparts. In 2018, for instance, only 40% of women voted, a stark contrast to the overall voter turnout of 50%. Given that women constitute nearly 50% of Pakistan’s population, their participation is imperative for a representative election outcome.

Party Campaigns and Promises

Leading political parties, including PPP, PMLN, and ANP, are turning up the heat on their campaign trails. The PPP’s strategy leans heavily on its past achievements, notably the 1973 constitution, the 18th constitutional amendment, and the Benazir Income Support Program. Additionally, the party promises to construct three million homes for the poor. On the other hand, the PMLN is spotlighting its contributions to infrastructure development and peace restoration. Meanwhile, the ANP is banking on its role in provincial renaming and educational development to sway voters.

Crucial for Democracy

Free and transparent elections, the bedrock of any democracy, are particularly significant for Pakistan, a country grappling with national issues like economic instability, climate change, and inflation. These challenges hit the common citizen hardest, making their choice in the upcoming elections all the more vital. As Pakistanis gear up to elect their representatives on February 8, 2024, the world will be watching with bated breath.