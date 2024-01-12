Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi’s NA-242

As Pakistan gears up for its general elections on February 8, tensions rise between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP). The two parties have encountered challenges in finalizing seat adjustments for the National Assembly constituency NA-242, located in District Keamari.

Unexpected Candidate Replacements

The PML-N, the previous ruling party, made an unexpected move by replacing its candidate, Shehbaz Sharif, the party president and former prime minister. Khawaja Shoaib, a relatively unknown figure, was selected to take his place. Sharif had initially filed nomination papers for NA-242 but had to withdraw due to restrictions on contesting more than two seats. This decision came after Sharif lost the 2018 general elections in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency to Faisal Vawda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Disagreements Over Seat Adjustments

Earlier reports suggested an agreement between PML-N and MQMP for seat adjustments in three constituencies. However, MQM-P Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui denied such an arrangement for NA-242. The two parties plunged into negotiations, but a consensus remained elusive. The main point of contention arose when PML-N refused to withdraw from two provincial assembly seats under NA-242 in favor of MQM-P. PML-N’s alliance with MQM-P was aimed at securing 3 to 4 seats in Karachi, a major power center.

Internal Disputes within MQM-P

Adding to the turmoil, internal disputes within MQM-P surfaced. Senior leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan suspended his political activities, criticizing the party for not prioritizing merit in the distribution of election tickets. Heated exchanges reportedly occurred during a party meeting, and Hasan declined an offer to contest from PS-123, expressing strong reservations over the ticket distribution. As the clock ticks towards the elections, the strategies and alliances of these key players will continue to shape the political landscape of Pakistan.