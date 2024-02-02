Pahalgam Honors Outgoing Tehsildar Dr. Mohammad Hussain Mir with Farewell Celebration

In an emotional display of gratitude and respect, Pahalgam bid a grand farewell to outgoing Tehsildar, Dr. Mohammad Hussain Mir JKAS. Known for his dedication, commitment, and leadership, Dr. Mir has played an instrumental role in the transformation of the Tehsil Office and the overall development of the region.

Dr. Mir's Leadership and Achievements

Under his tenure, Dr. Mir accomplished several key milestones in the development of Pahalgam. His stewardship was reflected in the successful implementation of various government schemes, projects, and assignments. Among his notable achievements is the significant progress made in the tourism industry, including the annual SANJY Yatra, and infrastructure developments like the NH-501.

His vision for a better Pahalgam saw the establishment of a 50-bedded hospital, the Gandola Project, and improved connectivity to Aru. He also laid the groundwork for the Jal Shakti Schemes, the receiving Station Batakoot, playgrounds, a Tehsil Library, and the Kendriya Vidyalaya School, further enhancing the region's infrastructure and facilities.

Revolutionizing Service Delivery

Dr. Mir's tenure was characterized by a strong emphasis on digitization and improved public service delivery. He spearheaded the digitization of Revenue Records under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Program, ushering in a new era of transparency and efficiency. His commitment to enhancing public service delivery was further demonstrated through the successful launch and operation of the Revenue Service Portal and the Jansugam Portal.

A Farewell to Remember

The farewell party at the Tehsil Office was attended by the Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) of Pahalgam, Syed Naseer, along with other officers from the subdivision and senior administration officials. The event was not just a farewell, but a celebration of Dr. Mir's impactful leadership. As Pahalgam bids him farewell, his legacy of transformative leadership and dedication to public service remains etched in the hearts of those he served.