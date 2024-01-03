en English
BNN Newsroom

Pactman: The ‘Yelp for Nonprofits’ Aiming to Revolutionize Philanthropy

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Pactman: The 'Yelp for Nonprofits' Aiming to Revolutionize Philanthropy

In a significant leap forward for the philanthropy sector, a new web application, Pactman, has been officially unveiled. Drawing comparisons with the business review site Yelp, Pactman is poised to redefine how donors interact with nonprofits. It’s an ambitious venture, conceived to establish an online marketplace that intuitively connects donors with impactful and trustworthy nonprofits.

Addressing Information Asymmetry in Philanthropy

Philanthropy, as a sector, has long grappled with the challenge of information asymmetry. This issue has particularly impacted small to medium-sized nonprofits, which often find themselves sidelined due to donors’ tendency to prioritize accessibility above quality. Pactman is designed to confront this challenge head-on. The application promises a user-friendly interface that enables donors to effortlessly find, discover, and rate nonprofits, thereby guiding them to organizations that truly make a difference.

More Than a Search and Rating Tool

Backed by the formidable Microsoft Founders Hub, Pactman goes beyond being merely a search and rating tool. It fosters a community-focused platform that encourages interaction and connection among donors, volunteers, and nonprofits. The platform’s approach is designed to streamline the process of philanthropy and make it more effective and transparent. Donors can now make informed decisions and nonprofits can better showcase their impact and trustworthiness.

A Vision for Change

The overarching vision of Pactman is not just to revolutionize the process of philanthropy but to facilitate the acquisition of resources by nonprofits and communities. By doing so, it hopes to drive positive change on a global scale, potentially creating a world free from the suffering that has historically plagued humanity. It’s a bold vision, but with the backing of Microsoft Founders Hub and the innovative use of technology, it’s a vision that could well become a reality.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

