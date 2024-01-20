PacketFence Unveils Major Update: Promises Enhanced Efficiency and Broader Compatibility

PacketFence, a premier open-source network access control (NAC) system, has recently unveiled a substantial update packed with a myriad of new features and enhancements. This update marks a significant stride in the evolution of the PacketFence platform, showcasing a commitment to improving network access control, user registration, BYOD configuration, and 802.1X support.
Cloud-Ready and More Efficient
The update introduces a cloud-ready NTLM authentication service, a breakthrough feature that eliminates the need for domain joins. This enhancement is set to streamline operations and increase efficiency for managing small to large networks and intranet-access points. The update also includes a newly integrated Apache Kafka for flows reporting, promoting data processing and analytics efficiency.
Enhancements and Optimizations
Improvements are not limited to new features. The update includes performance optimizations such as reusing websocket buffers and SMTP authentication using LOGIN PLAIN, which are expected to enhance PacketFence's performance and reliability. The pfqueue component, a crucial part of the PacketFence architecture, has been rewritten in the Go language, a strategic move aimed at boosting speed and efficiency.
Integrations and Compatibility
The update has also prioritized integration and compatibility. The Fingerbank Perl client has now been seamlessly integrated into PacketFence's source code. In a move towards uniformity, all Docker images will now use the same timezone. Additionally, OS-based modules have been created for Aruba, Fortinet, and HP switches, indicating a commitment to broad compatibility and interoperability.
PacketFence's update also includes significant enhancements to its PKI, with the ability to generate CSRs from CAs, a SCEP server proxy, and certificate resigning. These improvements are likely to bolster the platform's security posture.
Other notable changes involve encoding RADIUS requests in base64 and storing them in Redis to ensure data integrity and security. Improved error handling in pfacct and the addition of MariaDB to the OOM list highlight the platform's focus on reliability and resilience.
In conclusion, this major update from PacketFence is a testament to the platform's commitment to providing robust and efficient network access control solutions. With its innovative features, enhancements, and optimizations, PacketFence continues to reaffirm its position as a leader in open-source NAC systems.