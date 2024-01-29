P-Cure's Innovative Proton Therapy System: A Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

In an unprecedented stride in the fight against cancer, P-Cure's innovative proton therapy system has taken center stage. This breakthrough approach has been approved by the FDA and has started treating patients at Israel's Clinical Development Center, under the clinical supervision of Hadassah Medical Center. The system's pioneer patient, a 4-year-old boy named 'D', became the first child to be treated with this new technology.

A Leap Towards Patient-Centric Care

The P-Cure system has advanced proton therapy by developing a treatment method that allows patients to be treated in a seated position. This is a significant shift from traditional protocols that typically require patients to lie down. The system is versatile, designed to treat patients across all age groups and for tumors located anywhere within the body.

Re-imagining Proton Therapy

As a gantry-less system, P-Cure supports personalized adaptive therapy and can comfortably fit within existing Linac rooms. This offers oncology centers a more cost-effective alternative. The system's diagnostic imaging capabilities and interactive support during the procedure allowed 'D' to undergo treatment without the need for anesthesia.

Spreading Hope Globally

Hadassah Medical Center has already treated 14 patients using P-Cure's system. The compact and cost-efficient design of the system allows it to fit within the space of conventional Linac vaults. This could potentially make proton therapy accessible to more cancer care facilities worldwide, thereby saving countless lives.