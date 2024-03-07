Oxford Welcomes New Preserve: Boosting Education and Recreation Along Little Androscoggin River

On February 15, Western Foothills Land Trust expanded outdoor educational and recreational opportunities in Oxford, Maine, through the acquisition of an 83-acre parcel soon to be known as the Oxford Forest Preserve. Located strategically near Oxford Elementary School, this land, formerly part of the Chadbourne Tree Farm, aims to enhance the community's connection with nature, thanks to a partnership with The Conservation Fund and the Malone Family Land Preservation Foundation.

Strategic Acquisition for Community Benefit

With an impressive 1,056 feet of frontage along the Little Androscoggin River, the Oxford Forest Preserve is set to become a focal point for nature-based education and recreation. This acquisition, marking the third collaboration between Western Foothills Land Trust and The Conservation Fund, underscores a shared commitment to preserving Maine's natural beauty and fostering an appreciation for the outdoors among local residents, especially students with limited access to such resources.

Enhancing Biodiversity and Public Access

The preserve is home to diverse habitats, including the Northeastern Coastal and Interior Pine-Oak Forest, Appalachian (Hemlock)-Northern Hardwood Forest, and North-Central Appalachian Acidic Swamp. Plans for the property include the development of recreational trails, a parking area, and a trailhead kiosk. These enhancements aim to improve public access to nature, promote physical and mental well-being, and support nature-based education initiatives.

Community and Conservation Unite

This initiative was made possible through significant financial support from The Conservation Fund, facilitated by a partnership with an anonymous foundation, and contributions from various sources including the Land For Maine's Future Trust Fund, Maine Community Foundation, the Northern Forest Center, an anonymous donor, and individual donors. Western Foothills Land Trust and its partners envision the Oxford Forest Preserve as a lasting resource that will inspire generations to come, enriching the community's quality of life through a deeper engagement with the natural world.