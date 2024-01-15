en English
BNN Newsroom

Oxford Vaccine Group Begins Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
The Oxford Vaccine Group has embarked on a groundbreaking journey as they initiate human trials for the ChAdOx1 NipahB vaccine, a potential defense against the devastating Nipah virus. This is a significant stride in the world of medical research, as the Nipah virus, despite its high mortality rate and being recognized as a priority disease by the World Health Organization, currently lacks any approved vaccines or treatments.

Unveiling the Nipah Virus

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, known to be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats are the primary natural host of this deadly disease. However, it can also spread through contaminated food or directly between people. The effects of infections vary from being asymptomatic to leading to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis.

ChAdOx1 NipahB Vaccine Trials: A Beacon of Hope

The ChAdOx1 NipahB vaccine trials involve 51 participants, all between the ages of 18 and 55. The trials are expected to span over the next 18 months, under the watchful eyes of the Oxford Vaccine Group. Interestingly, the vaccine uses the ChAdOx1 platform, which is the same viral vector vaccine platform used for the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Following these trials, further ones are expected to commence in a country affected by Nipah virus.

Implications for Public Health

The development of a vaccine against the Nipah virus is not just a scientific milestone, but a potentially significant development for public health. The virus has a substantial impact on various Asian countries, including India, where outbreaks have been occurring for the past 25 years. A successful outcome from these trials could pave the way for a resilient defense against this deadly disease.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

