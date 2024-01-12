Oxford English Dictionary’s Latest Update: Reflecting Language Evolution

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED), a revered linguistic reference, in its final update for 2023, has ushered in more than 500 new words, phrases, and senses, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of the English language. The update is a testament to the dynamism of language, encompassing diverse domains such as politics, sex, technology, environment, and literature.

Political and Social Terms

Noteworthy among the new entries are terms bearing political and social implications. ‘Wokery’ and ‘wokeism’, terms carrying a negative connotation for progressive or left-wing attitudes, have found a spot. ‘Chumocracy’, another fresh addition, describes a system dominated by networks of friends, often invoked in the context of British politics.

Technological and Sexual Terminologies

Among the new additions related to technology are ‘screen-share’, ‘generative artificial intelligence’, and ‘talkboard’, the latter referring to online discussion platforms. The dictionary has also acknowledged the term ‘safe word’, associated with BDSM practices, marking an increased openness towards diverse sexual practices.

Environment and Literature

Inclusion of environmental terms like ‘forever chemical’ and ‘PFAS’, synthetic compounds with lasting environmental impacts, underscores the growing importance of environmental consciousness. Literary terms such as ‘Gradgrindian’, tied to Charles Dickens’s character Thomas Gradgrind, and ‘Chekhov’s gun’, a narrative principle by Anton Chekhov, have also been incorporated.

Other Unique Additions

The suffixes ‘-splain’ and ‘-splaining’, extensions from the previously added ‘mansplaining’, have been recognized, with illustrative examples like ‘straightsplaining’, ‘mumsplaining’, and ‘Biblesplain’. Other unique terms in this update are ‘taliswoman’, ‘Stephanian’, and ‘hypnic jerk’.

The OED, with its tradition of reflecting the dynamism of the English language, continues to build on a history that started as a crowdsourcing project in the late 1800s. First published in 1928 with the help of 3,000 volunteers, including notable contributors such as Henry Spencer Ashbee and Eleanor Marx, it remains a valuable resource for those interested in exploring the richness of the English language.