Overcrowding Crisis at University Hospital Limerick Sparks Public Outrage and Protest

In the face of a persistent overcrowding crisis, University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is under fire from an unexpected source. Shane MacGowan's sister, Siobhán MacGowan, has publicly criticized the hospital after her elderly father experienced substandard care in its emergency department. The 94-year-old Maurice MacGowan was left overnight on a trolley without the proper attention, leading to his relocation to a Dublin hospital.

Public Outcry and Protest

Siobhán's account came to light as she joined a protest against the chronic overcrowding conditions at UHL. Approximately 400 people braved the elements amidst Storm Isha to march and demand action. The protestors are calling for the reopening of emergency departments in Nenagh, Ennis, and St John's Hospitals. These departments were shut down in a 2009 reconfiguration that centralized services at UHL. This centralization, however, has led to patients being left on trolleys, sometimes for days, due to chronic overcrowding.

A Call for Change

Health campaigner Mike Daly, who organized the demonstration, is advocating for either the reopening of the closed A&Es or the establishment of a new, fully functional A&E at Bon Secours Hospital. The protest marked one year since a major demonstration attended by 11,000 people. The urgency of the issue is underscored by a record number of 2,073 patients treated on trolleys at UHL since the year's start, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

A Deeper Crisis

The INMO also reported a concerning statistic: on one single day, 112 people were on trolleys at UHL, while others waited at Nenagh and TUH. This stark reality has prompted protestors to plan to take their case to the gates of Dáil Eireann. Organizer Mike Daly is seeking at least 500 people to commit to traveling to Leinster House to protest the closure of emergency departments. He has also written to the European Commission to ask them to determine if the lack of emergency departments relative to the population of the region constitutes a human rights breach.