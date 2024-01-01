en English
BNN Newsroom

Overcrowded Train Sparks Protest at Gurugram Railway Station

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Overcrowded Train Sparks Protest at Gurugram Railway Station

A routine Sunday evening took an unexpected turn at the Gurugram Railway Station when a group of passengers headed to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan stirred a disruption. The root cause: an overcrowding issue with the Chetak Express train. The incident unfolded at approximately 8:10 pm, as the train, running its usual course from Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Udaipur City, pulled into the station.

Overcrowding Sparks Protest

With the Chetak Express already filled to its brim, the passengers inside turned a deaf ear to the pleas of those waiting to board, refusing to open the train’s doors. Their refusal ignited a spark of indignation among those left stranded on the platform. The result: a spontaneous sit-in protest on the railway tracks, effectively halting the train’s departure.

The Standoff and Resolution

The standoff lasted for a tense half an hour. The train, held hostage to the protest, could only resume its journey after the intervention of the railway station administration and the railway police. Their efforts to resolve the situation involved a series of discussions between the protesting passengers and the authorities. The clock had ticked to 8:40 pm when the train finally pulled out of the station.

Police Confirm the Incident

The police confirmed the event, further detailing the measures taken to pacify the passengers and resume normal operations. The incident, while causing a temporary disruption, was tackled efficiently, ensuring the Chetak Express continued on its journey, albeit with a slight delay.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

