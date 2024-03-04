Over 1,200 Unfilled Jobs in Thunder Bay: Aging Population and Remote Work Trends to Blame

During the 2024 Thunder Bay District Municipal League conference, Gary Christian from the North Superior Workforce Planning Board presented an eye-opening statistic: over 1,200 jobs in the region remain unfilled, a phenomenon attributed largely to an aging population and the rise of remote work opportunities. The conference, held at Branch 32 Legion in Nipigon, highlighted a drastically changed job market, with a significant shift from a lack of jobs to a shortage of workers.

Advertisment

Understanding the Workforce Shift

Christian's analysis pointed out that the region's demographic trends are largely responsible for the current workforce dilemma. By 2026, a substantial portion of the Baby Boomer generation will have retired, exacerbating the shortage of available workers. Moreover, the advent of remote work has broadened job possibilities for many, allowing them to work for corporations across Canada regardless of their physical location. This flexibility has led to a "crazy amount" of jobs that residents of Thunder Bay and surrounding areas can now access, further complicating the local employment landscape.

International Students and Immigrant Workers: A Potential Solution

Advertisment

In 2022, the Workforce Planning Board undertook a project to investigate why international students, a key demographic, tend not to stay in the north after graduation. Despite identifying barriers that could be "easily fixed," many jobs still end up being filled by immigrants and non-permanent residents. This trend is seen as a positive development by local officials, including Greenstone's Mayor Jamie McPherson, who emphasized the potential for growth in sectors like mining, healthcare, and forestry, contingent on attracting more workers to the region.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

However, the recent cap on the number of study permits issued to international students poses a significant challenge to workforce numbers, potentially hampering economic growth. Christian advocates for a stronger connection and support system for newcomers and non-permanent residents, as well as collaboration with indigenous communities, to harness the available workforce. The disparity between the skill sets required for available jobs and those possessed by potential workers remains an obstacle that needs addressing to bridge the gap between job vacancies and unemployment.

As Thunder Bay and its neighboring communities confront these workforce challenges, the path forward involves not only attracting new residents but also ensuring they possess the necessary skills and support to thrive in their new roles. This situation underscores the intricate balance between demographic shifts, technological advancements, and economic development, highlighting the need for strategic planning and community support to navigate the changing employment landscape.