OtterBox Launches Versatile 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe for Apple Devices

Charging your Apple devices on the go has a new solution, the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe. This versatile charger, designed explicitly for Apple devices, including the iPhone and Apple Watch, has a capacity of 10,000mAh, providing a significant power boost anywhere, anytime.

A Versatile Charging Solution

The strength of the OtterBox power bank lies in its unique folding design. It can be used flat, or unfolded to support the iPhone and Apple Watch in Standby or Nightstand Mode. This feature-rich device, available in a sleek white color, is adorned with a MagSafe magnet array for secure attachment, ensuring your devices don't slip while charging.

Technology and Specifications

The power bank is equipped with a dual-direction USB-C port for charging both the power bank and other devices. It features four LED lights indicating the remaining power. With its MFi approval, it delivers up to 15W charging for the iPhone and supports fast charging for the Apple Watch. Despite its weighted base adding a quality feel to the device, it does make the power bank heavier, posing a slight drawback for travel purposes.

Price and Comparison

Priced at $150, the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank offers occasional discounts. It competes with multi-device chargers in the market, such as the Anker 3-in-1 Cube, mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger, and the Alogic Matrix Ultimate charging stand. Each of these competitors presents different features and designs, but the OtterBox charger stands out with its unique folding design and secure attachment with the MagSafe magnet array.