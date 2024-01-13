Ottawa Senators Contemplate Roster Changes, Flyers’ Morgan Frost a Trade Target?

In a recent conversation between Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli, the spotlight was cast on the current conundrum faced by the Ottawa Senators. The team finds itself at a critical juncture, situated outside the playoff wildcard contention, and is actively pondering its future roster. The Senators, as per Seravalli, have plunged into deep deliberations regarding the composition of their core group moving forward.

Focus on Jakob Chychrun

A name that has consistently emerged in these discussions is Jakob Chychrun. The left-shooting defenseman, who the Senators recently acquired from the Arizona Coyotes, is under rigorous scrutiny. The reason for this appraisal lies in the fact that the Senators have already made substantial investments in defensemen Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson, both of whom also play on the left side and command an impressive chunk of the team’s salary cap.

Potential Trade for Chychrun?

This situation posits the possibility of Ottawa considering a trade involving Chychrun. His improved performance since joining the Senators makes him an enticing asset for other teams. Seravalli surmises that Ottawa could potentially garner a similar or even greater value for Chychrun as they paid for him, which included a first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Senators’ Road Ahead

The Ottawa Senators appear to be bracing for major changes in their pursuit of success. And Chychrun, it seems, could be a crucial cog in the wheel of these changes. As the team navigates through these complexities, the key will be to strike the right balance between retaining critical assets and making strategic moves to bolster their position.

Philadelphia Flyers Eyeing Frost’s Trade?

In another development, the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly aiming to sell players, with forward Morgan Frost landing in the crosshairs as a potential trade target. Teams such as the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and Calgary Flames, all in need of a young center or forward, could potentially target Frost.