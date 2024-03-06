Otis to Modernize Elevators in Burj Khalifa, Strengthening 10-Year Service Contract

Otis Worldwide Corporation, a global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing, has been commissioned by Emaar Properties to undertake a significant modernization project for the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world.

This project involves the upgrade of 34 out of 57 elevators and all eight escalators within the iconic building, with a service agreement extension for an additional decade.

Project Scope and Expectations

Since its inauguration, Otis has been a pivotal part of the Burj Khalifa's journey, installing the original elevators and escalators in 2010. The modernization aims to enhance vertical transportation efficiency and reliability, leveraging cutting-edge technology in elevator systems. Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, lauds Otis's proven expertise and expresses confidence in their ability to elevate the building's service quality through this modernization.

Technical Advancements and Global Experience

Otis plans to implement the latest in elevator technology, including an upgraded Elevator Management System (EMS Panorama) that offers real-time remote control and monitoring capabilities. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency, reducing wait times and optimizing passenger journeys. Otis's global experience in modernizing landmarks such as the Empire State Building and the Egée Tower underpins their approach to minimizing disruption for the Burj Khalifa's occupants and annual visitors.

A Continued Partnership

Enrique Miñarro Viseras, Otis EMEA President, emphasizes the company's pride in contributing to the Burj Khalifa's legacy and expresses gratitude for the continued partnership with Emaar Properties. This modernization project not only underscores Otis's commitment to innovation but also highlights the company's extensive experience in maintaining and enhancing the world's most iconic structures.

As the Burj Khalifa prepares for its next phase of technological advancement, Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at the forefront, ready to deliver on its promise of efficiency, safety, and reliability. This project marks another milestone in the enduring relationship between Otis and Emaar Properties, setting a new standard for vertical transportation in skyscrapers worldwide.