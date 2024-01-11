Oswego, Illinois: A Village on the Verge of a Development Boom

On the cusp of a development surge, Oswego, Illinois is awaiting the construction of over 1,100 new homes within the Wolf’s Crossing corridor. This anticipates a 10% growth in the village’s housing stock, a testament to the region’s steady expansion. At the center of this growth is a proposal by D.R. Horton, a renowned developer, for the construction of 813 homes. The details of this ambitious plan were deliberated by the village trustees on January 9.

Planning for a Future

A 227-acre project is also in the pipeline, featuring a variety of homesites and apartment construction ventures. In addition to residential development, Oswego is preparing to bolster its infrastructure. This includes a significant roadway widening initiative and the completion of the village’s inaugural roundabout at the intersection of Wolf’s Crossing and Harvey Roads. This level of infrastructural development is not common for a village that has seen a staggering 154% growth since the turn of the millennium.

The Commercial Boom

Not only is Oswego expanding residentially, but it’s also welcoming a stream of new businesses. Recent additions include a Barnes & Noble bookstore, Starbucks, Valvoline oil change facility, an indoor golf dome, and a fitness center. Furthermore, a cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 25,000 fans is expected to break ground in 2024.

Preparing for a Sustainable Future

Oswego’s long-term plan also includes the introduction of Lake Michigan water within the next four years, backed by a new rate structure for funding. This strategic move comes as the village experiences a 3.6% population growth rate between 2020-22 and currently houses an estimated 35,850 residents within its 11,738 occupied housing units.

Oswego isn’t alone in its growth, as neighboring Montgomery is also expanding. The population now exceeds 21,000, with new developments and businesses, including a Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant and a new Starbucks, contributing to the region’s development.