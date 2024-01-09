en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

OSHA Proposes $275K Fine on Nebraska Beef Following Safety Violations

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
OSHA Proposes $275K Fine on Nebraska Beef Following Safety Violations

In an enforcement action that underscores the critical importance of workplace safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has slapped Nebraska Beef, an Omaha-based meatpacking plant, with a proposed fine of nearly $275,000. This follows an investigation into a grievous incident in June, which resulted in an employee’s severe injury, culminating in the amputation of their hand.

Violation of Federal Safety Standards

OSHA’s investigation revealed that Nebraska Beef had fallen afoul of numerous federal safety standards. The specific violations included the omission of lockout/tagout procedures for certain equipment, exposing workers to live electrical parts, unsafe working conditions, fall hazards, and inadequate training for forklift operators. The agency has, consequently, cited the company for two willful violations and eleven serious violations.

OSHA’s Strident Response

OSHA’s response has been firm and decisive, proposing a hefty fine for the meatpacking plant. The severity of the penalty reflects the extent of the violations and the serious implications of such transgressions on worker safety. Nebraska Beef now faces three options: comply with the findings, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission within 15 business days.

Call for Safety Reassessment

OSHA’s Area Director, in a statement following the announcement, emphasized the importance of Nebraska Beef reassessing its safety training and procedures. The hope is that this incident serves as a wake-up call for the company, ensuring that it prioritizes the safety of its employees to avert such dire incidents in the future.

Nebraska Beef is a significant player in the meat industry, processing and distributing USDA graded products for sale in various outlets. The company’s operations, however, have come under scrutiny due to this incident, raising questions about its commitment to worker safety. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder to all employers of the importance of adhering to safety regulations and standards in the workplace.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 min ago
How to Fix a Running Toilet: A Comprehensive Guide
A running toilet, often marked by a continuous ‘flush’ sound or a low, almost inaudible hiss, ranks among the most common plumbing predicaments homeowners face. Left unchecked, it can lead to significant water wastage and consequentially, inflated utility bills. Identifying the Cause The first step to addressing a running toilet is pinpointing the cause. This
How to Fix a Running Toilet: A Comprehensive Guide
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
40 mins ago
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kardashians of Straining Familial Relationships
1 hour ago
Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kardashians of Straining Familial Relationships
Micron Technology Unveils Game-Changing LPCAMM2 RAM Modules at CES 2024
6 mins ago
Micron Technology Unveils Game-Changing LPCAMM2 RAM Modules at CES 2024
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive
25 mins ago
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
33 mins ago
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
1 min
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
2 mins
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
2 mins
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
4 mins
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
4 mins
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
5 mins
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
6 mins
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
6 mins
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
48 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app