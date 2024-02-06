Oscar Isaac to Headline Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024 in Abu Dhabi

Oscar Isaac, a renowned actor known for his roles in Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and X-Men, is set to headline the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2024. This is the largest pop culture festival in the region, taking place from February 9-11 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Isaac will be part of the 'Meet the Stars' attraction, giving fans an opportunity to meet and take photos with him.

A Gathering of Stars and Creators

Joining Isaac in the star-studded lineup will be Japanese manga artist Yoichi Takahashi, creator of the much-loved Captain Tsubasa. Sophia Di Martino, who made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of the character 'Loki,' will also be present. The event will also host an impressive roster of legendary voice actors such as Toru Furuya, Show Hayami, Frank Welker, Peter Cullen, and Troy Baker, who have lent their voices to some of the most iconic characters in the world of animation and video games.

Also gracing the event will be comic artist Simone Di Meo, currently working on Batman and Robin, along with other comic creators like Ivan Reis and BossLogic. Actors Taz Skylar, Iñaki Godoy, James and Oliver Phelps, and Temuera Morrison are also part of the ensemble cast of guest celebrities attending MEFCC 2024.

More than Just a Con

MEFCC 2024 is not just about meeting celebrities and creators. It offers a range of attractions that aim to provide the ultimate fan experience. These include the Comic Creators Club, Artist Alley, and Gaming Arena, where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite universes. Celebrity panels, community sessions, fan screenings, live entertainment, and more will form a part of this grand celebration of pop culture.

A Showcase of Partnerships

MEFCC is organized in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi. This collaboration aims to promote the rich cultural heritage of the region while also providing a platform for international stars and creators to connect with fans. The event is a testament to the growing influence of pop culture and its capacity to bring people together from different walks of life.