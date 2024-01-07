Orthodox Community Observes Theophany with Ice Cross Ritual and Gears Up for Christmas

Members of St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church gathered at Twin Lakes Park near Greensburg for a solemn, yet joyous occasion. The annual Blessing of the Waters ceremony took place on a snowy Saturday, further elevating the spiritual ambiance.

Marking the Theophany with Ice Cross Ceremony

During the ceremony, a large ice cross was ceremoniously pushed into Upper Lake. This ritual symbolizes the Theophany, the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. This age-old tradition often unfolds amidst the chill of the season, further symbolizing the spiritual purification associated with baptism.

Adding to the ritual’s depth, church members tossed smaller ice crosses into the lake, each making a ripple, echoing their faith and commitment.

Orthodox Christmas: A Blend of Tradition and Spirituality

Meanwhile, Orthodox Christians around the world are gearing up for Orthodox Christmas. Celebrated on January 7th by some, and December 25th by others, these varying dates reflect the rich heritage and ethnic remembrance ingrained within the Orthodox Church.

As part of the preparations, a 40-day Nativity fast is observed, followed by a ‘pre-festive’ period a week before Christmas. The focus leans heavily on the spiritual aspect, rather than secular festivities. Traditional services are held, stirring the soul and reminding of the true essence of the holiday.

Christmas Eve: Symbolism and Family

On Christmas Eve, traditions come alive. A special meatless dinner with twelve dishes graces the tables, each dish symbolic of Christ’s apostles. Small acts, like dipping garlic in honey, are observed to represent life’s bittersweetness. Some families also leave an extra place setting at the dinner table. This poignant tradition represents Christ or deceased family members, reminding us of the spiritual and mortal aspects of life.

Church attendance takes precedence over family events on Christmas morning, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the day. Despite the ongoing Covid situation, church leaders are witnessing an uptick in attendance and are striving to encourage more participation.