en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Orthodox Community Observes Theophany with Ice Cross Ritual and Gears Up for Christmas

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Orthodox Community Observes Theophany with Ice Cross Ritual and Gears Up for Christmas

Members of St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church gathered at Twin Lakes Park near Greensburg for a solemn, yet joyous occasion. The annual Blessing of the Waters ceremony took place on a snowy Saturday, further elevating the spiritual ambiance.

Marking the Theophany with Ice Cross Ceremony

During the ceremony, a large ice cross was ceremoniously pushed into Upper Lake. This ritual symbolizes the Theophany, the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. This age-old tradition often unfolds amidst the chill of the season, further symbolizing the spiritual purification associated with baptism.

Adding to the ritual’s depth, church members tossed smaller ice crosses into the lake, each making a ripple, echoing their faith and commitment.

Orthodox Christmas: A Blend of Tradition and Spirituality

Meanwhile, Orthodox Christians around the world are gearing up for Orthodox Christmas. Celebrated on January 7th by some, and December 25th by others, these varying dates reflect the rich heritage and ethnic remembrance ingrained within the Orthodox Church.

As part of the preparations, a 40-day Nativity fast is observed, followed by a ‘pre-festive’ period a week before Christmas. The focus leans heavily on the spiritual aspect, rather than secular festivities. Traditional services are held, stirring the soul and reminding of the true essence of the holiday.

Christmas Eve: Symbolism and Family

On Christmas Eve, traditions come alive. A special meatless dinner with twelve dishes graces the tables, each dish symbolic of Christ’s apostles. Small acts, like dipping garlic in honey, are observed to represent life’s bittersweetness. Some families also leave an extra place setting at the dinner table. This poignant tradition represents Christ or deceased family members, reminding us of the spiritual and mortal aspects of life.

Church attendance takes precedence over family events on Christmas morning, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the day. Despite the ongoing Covid situation, church leaders are witnessing an uptick in attendance and are striving to encourage more participation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Mob Assaults Police Officer in Gwalior After Confrontation with E-rickshaw Driver
In an incident that has raised questions about the conduct of law enforcement officers and citizens’ response, a police officer and his acquaintance were assaulted by a crowd in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The altercation stemmed from a minor collision involving an e-rickshaw at the bustling Gandhi market in the Maharaja Bara area. Escalation of a
Mob Assaults Police Officer in Gwalior After Confrontation with E-rickshaw Driver
Brighton Dome Unveils Eclectic Theatre Programme for the Season
9 seconds ago
Brighton Dome Unveils Eclectic Theatre Programme for the Season
New Housing Plans in Picket Piece Face Criticism Over Traffic Safety Concerns
4 mins ago
New Housing Plans in Picket Piece Face Criticism Over Traffic Safety Concerns
Basdeo Panday: A Tribute to the Multifaceted Legacy of Trinidad and Tobago's Former Prime Minister
2 seconds ago
Basdeo Panday: A Tribute to the Multifaceted Legacy of Trinidad and Tobago's Former Prime Minister
Teacher's Crusade Transforms Education for Marginalized Kalabaj Children
4 seconds ago
Teacher's Crusade Transforms Education for Marginalized Kalabaj Children
Musical Extravaganza: Diverse Acts Set to Enthrall Fans Across Ireland
4 seconds ago
Musical Extravaganza: Diverse Acts Set to Enthrall Fans Across Ireland
Latest Headlines
World News
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
3 mins
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet
3 mins
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet
Chicago Blackhawks Grapple with Injury Woes: Connor Bedard Sidelined
3 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Grapple with Injury Woes: Connor Bedard Sidelined
Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023
3 mins
Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled
3 mins
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled
Chicago Blackhawks Face Major Setback as Injuries Mount
3 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Face Major Setback as Injuries Mount
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: A Clash of Titans in the BBL 2023-24
3 mins
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: A Clash of Titans in the BBL 2023-24
Culinary Revolution at British Football Stadiums: More than Just a Game
3 mins
Culinary Revolution at British Football Stadiums: More than Just a Game
Chicago Blackhawks' Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined
3 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
59 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app