Oregon State Outplays Arizona State in College Basketball Showdown

Outperforming their rivals, Oregon State triumphed over Arizona State in a riveting college basketball game, ending with a decisive 84-71 victory. The showdown was marked by an overwhelming performance from the Beavers, who led the game by halftime with a score of 44-29. Arizona State, on the other hand, grappled with their 3-point shots, hitting only 3 out of 26 attempts.

A Struggle for Arizona State

Arizona State's struggle was encapsulated in the performance of their players. Despite Neal pulling off 2 out of 6 and Collins managing 1 out of 7, their 3-point attempts largely fell short. Jose Perez, however, emerged as a strong player for the Sun Devils, scoring an impressive 19 points. Yet, the Sun Devils' game was marred by their unwieldy 29 fouls compared to Oregon State's more disciplined 20.

Victory for Oregon State

In stark contrast, Oregon State displayed a more efficient game. They made 3 out of 14 shots from the 3-point range, with Bilodeau and Wright contributing a 3-pointer each. Adding to their score was Jordan Pope, who not only managed a 3-pointer but also scored a significant 19 points. Michael Rataj, another standout player for the Beavers, balanced scoring 16 points with an impressive 10 rebounds, contributing to the Beavers' decisive victory.

Attendance at the Game

Despite the game's intensity, the attendance was reported at only 3,842 in a venue capable of accommodating 9,604 spectators. This college basketball showdown marked Oregon State's first home sweep over the Arizona schools since 2015, making it a memorable match for both the players and the spectators in attendance.