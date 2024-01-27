Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Hunts for Stolen Wood Chip Trailer

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina has launched an investigation into the theft of a wood chip trailer, calling upon the public to assist. The stolen property—a 2022 Kalyn chip trailer—is described as silver, bearing the name 'Carter' written vertically in blue on its front sides. It was last seen at a work site off Interstate 26 (I-26), before it was discovered missing on Monday.

The trailer, used for loading wood, has a large rear opening and is used extensively by the work crew. Its theft was reported by the crew stationed on a frontage road off Waterspring Road. The location of the site, in close proximity to I-26, raises concerns about the ease with which the trailer could have been moved out of the county or even the state.

Sheriff's Appeal and Public Assistance

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has urged anyone with information about the trailer, or who has spotted it, to come forward. In an effort to aid the recovery, the Sheriff's Office has released photos of a similar trailer, hoping that this visual aid will increase the chances of locating the stolen property.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 803-534-3550. The office strongly encourages anyone who has seen the trailer or has any information that might assist in its recovery to make contact. The Sheriff's Office remains committed to recovering the stolen property and bringing the perpetrators to justice.