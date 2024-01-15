en English
BNN Newsroom

‘Oppenheimer’ Reigns Supreme at the 29th Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
In the limelight of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, the film ‘Oppenheimer’ reigned supreme, bagging eight prestigious awards. The event, orchestrated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), comprised around 600 entertainment journalists from the US and Canada. The ceremony unfolded at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Chelsea Handler reprising her role as the host for the second year in a row.

Unfolding of the Celebratory Night

The gala night bore witness to a series of expected outcomes and reserved acceptance speeches. The victors of the night included renowned names in the film and television industry. ‘Oppenheimer,’ the cinematic sensation of the year, stole the show, clinching the Best Director award for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., and the coveted Best Picture.

Other notable triumphs encompassed Paul Giamatti winning Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Holdovers’ and Emma Stone earning the Best Actress award for ‘Poor Things’. On the television front, ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’ outshone their competitors by winning in all the nominated categories.

Avoiding the Elephant in the Room

Chelsea Handler, while adeptly hosting the event, seemingly swerved from addressing the controversy surrounding Jo Koy, with whom she shares a close bond and a history. Koy’s appearance at the Golden Globes had stirred up a critical storm, yet this topic was largely untouched during the Critics Choice Awards.

The Alluring Red Carpet

The night of the Critics Choice Awards is not only about accolades but also about style. The red carpet was a vibrant display of fashion, with celebrities showcasing a variety of ensembles, setting trends, and making bold statements. However, detailed specifics of the red carpet fashion moments were not provided in the summary.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

