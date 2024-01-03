Operation Respond: Bringing Healing to the Doorsteps of Violence-Affected Communities

In a novel approach to crisis intervention, Operation Respond, an initiative of the Living Classrooms Foundation, is taking its services directly to communities ravaged by gun violence. Employing a mobile approach through a specially equipped RV, the team aims to provide immediate relief and support in the aftermath of violent incidents.

Operation Respond: Stepping into the Fray

Operation Respond has been instrumental in aiding communities heavily impacted by gun violence. With its innovative mobile crisis management intervention strategy, the program has reached nearly 2,000 people over the past 10 months. The Living Classrooms Foundation, responsible for Operation Respond, is committed to improving equitable access to education, workforce, health, and wellness opportunities in Baltimore and Washington D.C.

Healing on Wheels: A Mobile Sanctuary

The team has repurposed an RV into a mobile healing space, complete with lavender aromatics for aromatherapy, calming music, and a massage chair. Dante Johnson, the Community Safety Initiatives Director, explained that the primary focus is to engage the senses of those affected by trauma. This sensory engagement provides immediate relief and begins the healing process right at the doorsteps of those affected.

Shaping the Future of Crisis Intervention

The RV serves a dual purpose: it’s not only a sanctuary for healing but also a hub for career counseling, job training, and free therapy for victims of gun violence. Alongside immediate crisis response, Operation Respond also focuses on stabilizing communities by offering needs assessment, evaluations, and strategic life plans for its participants. This unique blend of sensory stimulation and emotional support aims to help residents connect with opportunities, heal from trauma, and reduce further instances of shootings.

Operation Respond is largely federally funded, including a nearly 2 million three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for community-based violence intervention programs. The program’s success signifies a significant step towards effective crisis intervention and community healing, setting a precedent for future initiatives across the country.