Opening of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line Delayed to Mid-2024

In a recent development, TransLink, the metropolitan transit authority, has announced another delay in the opening of Capstan Station, a new addition to the SkyTrain Canada Line in Richmond. Originally slated to begin operations last year, the station's opening was first pushed to early 2024 due to supply chain issues. Now, it's been postponed further to mid-2024. The delay is attributed to 'work sequencing and worksite conditions.'

Project Details: Capstan Station

Located near the junction of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way, Capstan Station sits approximately halfway between Bridgeport Station and Aberdeen Station. The construction of the station commenced in September 2021 and was undertaken with a budget of $52 million. This fund comprised $32 million collected by the City of Richmond from developers in the Capstan Village area and an additional $20 million from TransLink.

Anticipated Impact on the Community

The station is anticipated to serve a high-density neighborhood that will accommodate 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within a 10-minute walking radius from the station. This strategic location is expected to facilitate ease of commute for the burgeoning population in the area.

Additional Service Disruptions

In addition to the delay at Capstan Station, there will also be scheduled service disruptions on the Expo Line from February 10, 2024, to early 2026. This is due to the construction of a new operations and maintenance center near Braid Station. Commuters are advised to stay updated with TransLink announcements for detailed schedules and alternative routes.