BNN Newsroom

Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services

Librarians in Ontario are championing an innovative idea: the creation of a digital public library. This unified resource would offer province-wide access to services such as job training, language upskilling, tutoring, homework help, and health information. To bring this vision to life, they are requesting $15 million in the forthcoming provincial budget, taking inspiration from the successful models in Alberta and Saskatchewan that grant library cardholders provincewide access to materials.

A Call for Increased Funding

The executive director of the Ontario Library Association, Michelle Arbuckle, emphasized the high demand for the services that libraries offer. She underscored the disparities in access to information based on geographic location and spoke about the crucial role libraries play in providing access to online resources in multiple languages. However, she also brought attention to the fact that provincial funding for libraries has remained static for over a quarter of a century, even though libraries are grappling with escalating social issues, including homelessness and mental health.

The Need for Enhanced Cybersecurity and Indigenous Libraries

Alongside the request for the digital library, the librarians are also advocating for increased funding to strengthen cybersecurity. This comes on the heels of several attacks on library systems across the province. The conversation also shed light on the need for an additional $2 million in funding for First Nations libraries, a segment that could greatly benefit from enhanced resources and services.

The Evolving Role of Physical Libraries

Despite the push for a digital library, the librarians also highlighted the ongoing demand for physical library services. The CEO of Burlington Public Library, Lita Barrie, affirmed that physical spaces still play a vital role in the community. They create a sense of belonging, combat loneliness, and offer a space for people to gather and share ideas.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

