Ontario Health Coalition Takes Ford Government to Court Over Long-Term Care Licenses

In an unprecedented move, the Ontario Health Coalition is taking the Ford government to court. The charge? Granting new long-term care licenses to corporations with dismal records, including one at the Orchard Villa site. This decision, a stark contrast to the promised stronger accountability in the sector, has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of residents.

A Battle for Accountability: The Ontario Health Coalition's Lawsuit

The Ontario Health Coalition's lawsuit targets the province's approval of a new 30-year license to Southbridge Care Homes, the for-profit owner of Orchard Villa. This facility made headlines during the first wave of COVID-19 when over 70 residents tragically lost their lives. The lawsuit seeks to reverse the ministry's approval of Southbridge's proposal to build and operate a larger long-term care home on the current site.

Unlawful Approval: The Ministry's Questionable Decision

The coalition argues that the ministry acted unlawfully in approving the project. They point to Southbridge's poor track record and the ongoing issues at Orchard Villa, which include infection prevention and control, restraining residents, and lack of clean linens. The lawsuit requests a court declaration to this effect, aiming to hold the government accountable for its decisions.

A Personal Crusade: Cathy Parkes Joins the Lawsuit

Cathy Parkes, who lost her father at Orchard Villa during the pandemic, has joined the lawsuit. She cites her personal experience and the continued struggles at the facility as reasons for her involvement. Her story is a poignant reminder of the human cost of the government's decisions and the importance of fighting for accountability in the long-term care sector.

As we navigate the complexities of today's world, it's essential to question the decisions made by those in power. The Ontario Health Coalition's lawsuit serves as a powerful reminder of this responsibility. The fight for stronger accountability in the long-term care sector is not just about policy - it's about ensuring the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens.

In the face of unlawful approvals and poor corporate records, the coalition's actions send a clear message: the pursuit of profit should never compromise the quality of care. As this story unfolds, we are reminded of the importance of holding our leaders accountable and advocating for those who cannot do so themselves.

Accountability. It's more than just a buzzword - it's a cornerstone of a fair and just society. And in the case of the Ontario Health Coalition versus the Ford government, it's a principle worth fighting for.