BNN Newsroom

Online Gallery Reveals the World’s Worst Renovations and Construction Decisions

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
On DeMilked, an online gallery has been unveiled, revealing a host of poorly executed renovations and baffling construction decisions shared by people from across the globe. The collection is a stark reminder of the importance of safety standards and the perils of one-off design choices.

Unveiling A Parade of Architectural Fiascos

The gallery’s highlights are nothing short of an architectural horror show. One image displays a carpark where structural pillars have been erected with a complete disregard for safety. The result is a precarious structure that challenges the very concept of a safe haven for vehicles.

Another photo features a toilet installed in a cupboard, exemplifying an extreme misuse of space and a lack of basic privacy considerations. Hovering on the brink of collapse is a spiral staircase, a design that appears more akin to a daredevil’s challenge than a functional part of a home.

Design Dilemmas and Impractical Constructions

Among the gallery’s most baffling images is a room protruding from the side of an apartment in Germany. This odd extension seems to defy both physics and aesthetics. Also featured is a narrow door, seemingly designed for a child, adding an element of inconvenience to the daily life of the residents.

Transparent stairs, while strikingly modern, induce a fear of heights and question their practicality. A kitchen with a confusing layout adds to the list of design dilemmas, its convoluted setup likely to turn even the simplest cooking tasks into a challenge.

Inaccessible Aesthetics and Misleading Accessibility

The collection also captures the irony of aesthetically pleasing balconies that are entirely inaccessible, serving as mere decorative elements rather than functional spaces. Adding to the irony is a wheelchair ramp that ends abruptly with stairs, offering no actual access to a building. Such misleading accessibility features highlight the importance of proper planning and execution in construction.

Amidst this parade of architectural fiascos, the article also features advertisements for unrelated products. From skincare solutions claiming to treat ailments and improve hydration, to affordable, high-quality bedding offers, these ads provide a comical juxtaposition to the design disasters on display.

BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

