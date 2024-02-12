Onassis Dance Days 2024: A Celebration of Contemporary Dance

The Onassis Dance Days 2024 festival is all set to enthrall audiences from February 23 to 25 at the Onassis Stegi. This 11th edition of the contemporary dance event promises a vibrant and diverse lineup, showcasing both international and Greek talents in the world of dance.

Advertisment

A Festival of Movement and Expression

This year's festival brings together a medley of dance performances by acclaimed choreographers and fresh talents from Greece and beyond. Among the highlights are the captivating works of renowned choreographer Mit Varpol, presenting 'One Song', and the mesmerizing pieces 'Mos' and 'All of My Love' by the emerging Greek choreographer Ioanna Paraskevopoulou.

New Premieres and Masterclasses

Advertisment

The Onassis Dance Days 2024 festival features exciting new premieres alongside established favorites. The parallel program offers a unique opportunity to engage with prominent figures from the global arts scene. For instance, Damien Jalet, an internationally acclaimed choreographer and dancer, will be conducting a masterclass for aspiring dancers and choreographers.

Live Performances and an Exciting Lineup

The festival showcases live performances by various artists, including the innovative and thought-provoking works of Miet Warlop. As the event draws closer, anticipation builds for the immersive and dynamic experiences that await dance enthusiasts.

The Onassis Dance Days 2024 festival stands as a testament to the enduring power of contemporary dance and the diverse talent that continues to shape its landscape. With its blend of established masters and emerging voices, the festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of movement, creativity, and the human spirit.

For more information and tickets, visit the Onassis Stegi website.