OMG Integrates IoT and Digital Twin Consortia to Boost Industry Collaboration

In a strategic move to bolster collaboration and alignment across industries and technologies, the Object Management Group (OMG), a not-for-profit technology standards consortium, has announced the unification of two of its consortia, the Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) and the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC). The primary objective of this integration is to stimulate the adoption of digital twins and facilitate digital transformation across a myriad of sectors.

Advertisment

Collaborative Endeavour for Technological Advancement

This amalgamation is designed to bring together the brightest minds from both consortia, thereby addressing complex issues with a more comprehensive perspective. The integration is projected to fuel the adoption of digital twins and catalyze digital transformation in various sectors. As Bill Hoffman, CEO and Chairman of OMG, underscored, this union will enable a collective intellectual capital to tackle intricate problems.

Maintenance and Thought Leadership

Advertisment

In terms of maintaining the legacies of the IIC and DTC, OMG will continue to showcase the IIC's significant contributions on the IIC website. Concurrently, the thought leadership resulting from the synthesis of IIC and DTC will be highlighted on the DTC website. This approach ensures the continuity of knowledge and expertise from both consortia while presenting a unified front to address future challenges.

Background of the Consortia and their Goals

Since its inception in 1989, OMG has been fostering a community aimed at resolving common technology issues and establishing new consortia. The IIC, on one hand, focuses on accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy Internet of Things (IoT), while on the other hand, the DTC aims to standardize vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability for digital twin technology. This integration is indeed a new chapter in their shared journey towards technological advancement and innovation.