Old Larnaca Hospital to be Repurposed for Civil Services: Ownership Transfer in September 2024

In a significant step towards resource optimization, the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) has announced it will be transferring the ownership of the old Larnaca hospital to the Larnaca municipality in September 2024. The move, made possible due to the successful resolution of issues with a wing on the second floor of the new Larnaca hospital, opens avenues for the municipality to lease the facility to various civil services.

Handover of State-Owned Hospital

Currently state-owned, the old hospital is earmarked for transition to the municipality’s jurisdiction, a step aimed at repurposing the facility to accommodate several civil services. This development comes on the heels of Okypy’s announcement that the longstanding problems with a wing on the new hospital’s second floor have been rectified. Consequently, the services offered at the old facility will be relocated to the new hospital.

Transition and Restoration Plan

Preparations for the transition are already underway. The contractor has assumed control over the construction site, and preliminary measures for the readying of the second floor have been initiated. By late August or early September, the old hospital building is expected to be under the municipality’s control. Mayor Andreas Vyras has expressed the municipality’s intent to keep a close eye on Okypy’s activities during this transition phase.

Municipality’s Vision for the Old Hospital

Mayor Vyras further revealed plans to commence restoration work on the old hospital around March or April 2025. This move underscores the municipality’s commitment to optimizing the use of the old hospital facility for civil services. The handover of the old Larnaca hospital from Okypy to the municipality is viewed as a significant step towards improving public service infrastructure in the region.