OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright - A Clash of Titans at Utilita Arena

The world of mixed martial arts is set to witness an electrifying showdown this Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The event in question, OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright, will feature a lineup of high-octane fights, including the highly anticipated duel between former two-time OKTAGON champion Jonas Mågård and undefeated three-time Cage Warriors champion Jack Cartwright.

Bout of Titans

The main event of the evening is a clash of titans, as Mågård, a former champion with a reputation for tenacity, faces off against Cartwright, a dangerous finisher known for his unbeaten streak in Cage Warriors. This fight is more than just a display of martial prowess; it's a battle for supremacy that could reshape the landscape of the division.

Live Stream Details

Fans from around the world can tune in to the event, with the preliminary fights being streamed live for free. The main card, however, is set for exclusive broadcast on the streaming service DAZN. The time to mark on the calendars is 12 p.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Pacific Time), when the first punch will be thrown.

