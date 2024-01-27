Oisin Gallen Triumphs at the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards

In a testament to his impeccable talent and relentless dedication, Oisin Gallen, a clubman from Sean Mac Cumhaill's, recently received the coveted GAA award at the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards held in Letterkenny. This marks the second time Gallen has been bestowed with this honor, having previously clinched it in 2020.

A Year of Exceptional Performance

2023 was an exceptional year for Gallen. His mastery on the field, coupled with his unyielding spirit, resulted in outstanding performances for both his club and county teams. His skills were most prominently displayed during the 2023 Donegal Senior Football Championship, where he earned the distinction of becoming the top scorer with a remarkable tally of one goal and 56 points.

Notable Recognition

Adding another feather to his cap, Gallen was awarded the Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh Memorial Trophy in December, a prestigious accolade that further underscored his athletic prowess. Named after the late broadcaster and journalist who was a stalwart supporter of GAA, the award celebrates the extraordinary contributions of players to the sport of Gaelic football.

Historic Achievement for Mac Cumhaill's

In an interesting twist of fate, Gallen has become only the second player from MacCumhaills to receive the GAA category award at the Donegal Sports Star Awards since its inception in 1976. The first recipient of this honor from the club was Andy Curran, making Gallen's achievement even more significant. The GAA award is a recognition of an athlete's commendable performance and contribution to Gaelic Athletic Association sports, and receiving it not once, but twice, speaks volumes about Gallen's skills and impact on the field.

Accepting the award on behalf of his son, Raymond Orr, Gallen's father, expressed immense pride and gratitude. As we mark the close of an extraordinary year for Oisin Gallen, the sports community eagerly awaits what the future holds for this exceptional athlete.