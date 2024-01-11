Ohio Woman Brittany Watts Not Indicted Over Miscarriage: A Glimpse into Post-Roe America

Ohio woman, Brittany Watts, will not face criminal charges after a grand jury decided not to indict her on a felony charge of abuse of a corpse following her miscarriage at home. The event occurred on September 22 in her Warren home, just 60 miles south of Cleveland.

Origins of the Case

Watts was originally charged under an Ohio law that penalizes treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage reasonable community sensibilities, a fifth-degree felony carrying a potential sentence of up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine. This allegation emerged after Watts miscarried into a toilet and flushed it, prompting an investigation by the Warren Police Department and the subsequent filing of charges.

Grand Jury’s Decision

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the grand jury’s decision against indictment. The case has garnered international attention, escalating concerns among reproductive rights experts about the implications for post-Roe America. Watts’s attorney argued that Ohio law does not necessitate a woman to bury or cremate remains after a miscarriage, asserting that the miscarriage was inevitable due to the fetus’s gestational age and that it could not survive outside the womb.

Medical Testimony and Hospital Visit

Medical testimony validated that the fetus had died in utero with no signs of injury. Watts had previously visited St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren due to vaginal bleeding, where it was discovered that she had prematurely broken water and low amniotic fluid, conditions that can lead to miscarriage. Despite a fetal heartbeat, medical staff recommended induction of the nonviable fetus. Watts left the hospital before treatment, allegedly after an extended wait and legal deliberations by hospital officials regarding the legality of inducing labor. Following the miscarriage, she returned to the hospital due to ongoing vaginal bleeding. The coroner’s report concluded that the fetus had died in utero.

The case underscores the broader context of abortion restrictions and the criminalization of pregnancy outcomes, particularly affecting Black women, in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, with nearly two dozen states enacting restrictive abortion laws.