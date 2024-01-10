Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has launched a robust savings initiative, the Ohio Homebuyer Plus program, to facilitate homeownership among Ohio residents. This program, which opened its doors to eligible participants on January 9, promises to enhance interest savings accounts through participating financial institutions. Utilizing a ‘linked deposit’ model, a feature shared with other state programs like Ag-LINK and Family Forward, Ohio Homebuyer Plus offers above-market interest rates to its account holders. Moreover, account holders may even qualify for Ohio state income tax deductions.

Eligibility and Conditions

To be eligible for the benefits of this initiative, funds from the Ohio Homebuyer Plus account must be used solely for the down payment or closing costs of a primary residence in Ohio. The accounts need to maintain a minimum balance of $100 and cannot exceed a maximum balance of $100,000. Furthermore, these accounts must be used within a span of five years.

Stakeholder Support and Future Plans

Various stakeholders, including the Ohio REALTORS, have expressed their support for this initiative. They acknowledge the significance of down payments in the home buying process and appreciate the state leadership’s efforts to launch this program. The state treasurer’s office, helmed by Robert Sprague, aims to continue expanding the program and catering to the needs of homebuyers, despite the challenges of inflation and high interest rates.

How to Participate

Prospective homebuyers can find more information about the Ohio Homebuyer Plus program, including a list of participating banks and credit unions, on the Ohio Treasurer’s website. This list will be periodically updated as more institutions join the initiative. The doors to this program are open to all primary residents in Ohio who are 18 years and older.