BNN Newsroom

Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has launched a robust savings initiative, the Ohio Homebuyer Plus program, to facilitate homeownership among Ohio residents. This program, which opened its doors to eligible participants on January 9, promises to enhance interest savings accounts through participating financial institutions. Utilizing a ‘linked deposit’ model, a feature shared with other state programs like Ag-LINK and Family Forward, Ohio Homebuyer Plus offers above-market interest rates to its account holders. Moreover, account holders may even qualify for Ohio state income tax deductions.

Eligibility and Conditions

To be eligible for the benefits of this initiative, funds from the Ohio Homebuyer Plus account must be used solely for the down payment or closing costs of a primary residence in Ohio. The accounts need to maintain a minimum balance of $100 and cannot exceed a maximum balance of $100,000. Furthermore, these accounts must be used within a span of five years.

Stakeholder Support and Future Plans

Various stakeholders, including the Ohio REALTORS, have expressed their support for this initiative. They acknowledge the significance of down payments in the home buying process and appreciate the state leadership’s efforts to launch this program. The state treasurer’s office, helmed by Robert Sprague, aims to continue expanding the program and catering to the needs of homebuyers, despite the challenges of inflation and high interest rates.

How to Participate

Prospective homebuyers can find more information about the Ohio Homebuyer Plus program, including a list of participating banks and credit unions, on the Ohio Treasurer’s website. This list will be periodically updated as more institutions join the initiative. The doors to this program are open to all primary residents in Ohio who are 18 years and older.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

