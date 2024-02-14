OHA Grants $6.87 Million to Empower Native Hawaiian Community

In a significant move to empower the Native Hawaiian community, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) has announced $6.87 million in grants for various initiatives. These funds target education, economics, housing, and health, providing essential support to Hawaii-based nonprofit organizations.

Ua Kā a Paʻa: Fastened and Secured as the Kōkō

The newly unveiled grants initiative, dubbed 'Ua Kā a Paʻa,' aims to simplify the application process and make it more accessible for community organizations. By lowering barriers and creating a stronger pool of applicants, OHA seeks to strike a balance between rigor and support.

Enhancing Education, Economics, Housing, and Health

The grant solicitations encompass ten categories, with each one focusing on a specific area of need within the Native Hawaiian community. These categories include Educational Resources, Health, Culture Preservation, Ohana Resource Management, and Community Economic Development.

Applications Open Until March 29

Interested nonprofit organizations can submit their applications until March 29. To assist with the process, OHA is offering training sessions to help applicants navigate the new system. With fewer eligibility conditions, decreased matching funds requirements, and a streamlined application and reporting procedure, securing these funds has become more feasible for those committed to serving the Native Hawaiian community.

OHA's strategic plan, Mana i Mauli Ola, emphasizes the importance of investing in the Native Hawaiian community's development and well-being. By offering these grants, OHA strives to promote growth and prosperity across various sectors.

According to Sylvia Hussey, OHA's Chief Executive Officer, "These grants represent our commitment to the Native Hawaiian community and its future. We believe that by providing support in these critical areas, we can help create a stronger, more resilient community for generations to come."

With the Ua Kā a Paʻa initiative, OHA is taking a significant step towards empowering the Native Hawaiian community. By offering accessible funding and resources, they hope to foster growth, development, and a brighter future for all Native Hawaiians.