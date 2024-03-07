Ogunquit's Dunes on the Waterfront Set for Grand Reopening After $10M Renovation

Ogunquit, Maine's beloved seaside retreat, The Dunes on the Waterfront, is poised to welcome guests this spring with a fresh look following a $10 million overhaul. Acquired by hotelier Tim Harrington of Atlantic Hospitality in 2023, the iconic property has undergone extensive renovations, promising an elevated experience while paying homage to its storied past. Set to open its doors on May 24, the resort will offer 23 newly revamped cottages, with the final cottage ready by the next season.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for a Historic Retreat

Founded in 1935 on pristine farmland, The Dunes has been a staple for vacationers seeking the quintessential Maine coastline experience for over 85 years. Under the new stewardship of Harrington, the resort's 24 cottages spread across 12 lush oceanfront acres have been meticulously updated. Interior and exterior refurbishments, alongside enhancements to the lobby, décor, grounds, and pool, aim to blend modern luxury with the property's rich heritage. Harrington's vision is to continue the legacy of excellence and community engagement established by the Perkins family, who managed The Dunes for three generations.

Unparalleled Coastal Elegance

Advertisment

The renovated cottages feature one to three bedrooms, gas fireplaces, wet bars, and screened-in porches, adorned with Cuddledown bedding and smart TVs. Decorative elements draw inspiration from the coastal landscape, with a palette of beiges, blues, and greens complementing the natural light. Guests can enjoy a variety of on-site activities, including swimming in the heated pool with views of the Atlantic, biking, lawn games, fire pits, and waterfront yoga. The resort also provides access to kayaks, paddleboards, and boats for guests seeking to explore Ogunquit Beach, recently ranked among America's top 25 beaches by Tripadvisor users.

More Than Just a Stay

With rates starting at $1,525 per night for the 2024 season, The Dunes on the Waterfront is more than just a place to stay; it's an immersive experience. Guests are invited to take advantage of a 25% discount on stays between May 24 and June 21 as part of the grand reopening. Beyond the resort, the charming downtown Ogunquit offers dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, easily accessible by foot or local trolley. Harrington's Atlantic Hospitality, known for its collection of Maine properties, aims to make The Dunes a pinnacle of coastal luxury and a cherished destination for years to come.