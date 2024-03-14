Ogun Technology Institute Sets Sights on Drone Manufacturing, Aims to Boost Job Creation

Ogun State Institute of Technology Igbesa's rector, Dr. Abiodun Oluseye, recently unveiled plans to establish an innovation centre focusing on practical skills like drone manufacturing, aiming to transform students into job creators.

Advertisment

This announcement was made during the matriculation of over 3,000 students for the 2023/2024 academic session, highlighting the institution's commitment to reducing unemployment by equipping students with hands-on training in emerging technologies.

Innovation at the Forefront

Under Dr. Oluseye's leadership, the institute is poised to launch an innovation centre that will serve as a hub for students to gain practical skills alongside their academic studies. This initiative is designed to prepare students for the evolving job market by offering training in drone manufacturing, air conditioner production, and drone piloting.

Advertisment

Dr. Oluseye's vision is for the institute to produce its first drone before the year's end, marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.

Academic Excellence and Character Development

The rector emphasized the importance of academic excellence and character development during the matriculation ceremony. He cautioned the new students against engaging in anti-social behaviors such as cultism, gangsterism, and indecent dressing, which could derail their academic pursuits.

Advertisment

Dr. Oluseye also highlighted the institute's strict stance on examination malpractices and other societal ills, urging students to focus on their studies and make the most of the opportunities presented to them. The institute's commitment to academic excellence is further underscored by the accreditation of all 39 courses offered, ensuring that students receive quality education that meets industry standards.

Strengthening Local Economy and Job Market

The establishment of the innovation centre is not just about enhancing the institute's academic offerings; it's also about contributing to the strengthening of the local economy and the job market.

Advertisment

By equipping students with practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge, the institute aims to create a new generation of job creators who can innovate and adapt to the demands of the global economy. This initiative reflects a broader trend in education towards integrating practical skills training with traditional academic learning, preparing students for the complexities of the modern workforce.

The Ogun State Institute of Technology Igbesa's move towards innovation and practical skills training represents a significant shift in how institutions of higher learning can contribute to job creation and economic development.

As the institute moves forward with its plans to establish the innovation centre and produce its first drone, it sets an example for other institutions to follow, highlighting the importance of adapting to the changing job market and equipping students with the skills they need to succeed.