Ogun State Police Launch Manhunt After Hoodlums Raid, Torch Passenger Bus En Route to Southeast

Ogun State has been thrust into the spotlight as authorities embark on a manhunt for hoodlums who launched a daring attack on a luxury bus. The incident, which occurred at the Oke Ado junction in the Ijebu Mushin area, saw passengers robbed and their vehicle set ablaze. The bus, belonging to Ifesinachi Transport Nig. Ltd., was en route to the Southeast for Easter celebrations, carrying 59 passengers who narrowly escaped death.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Following the attack, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, ordered an immediate manhunt for the perpetrators, emphasizing the state's zero tolerance for crime and criminality. Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola confirmed the police's commitment to bringing the culprits to justice, highlighting the incident's shock and concern among the local and traveling community. The management of Ifesinachi Transport and the National President of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria have also expressed their alarm over the increasing incidents targeting their vehicles.

Survivors' Harrowing Experience

Survivors of the attack shared their harrowing experiences, describing how they were robbed, stripped, and locked inside the bus before it was set on fire. Miraculously, all passengers managed to escape, though many lost all their belongings and some sustained injuries. The incident has shed light on the urgent need for enhanced security measures along major highways, especially during festive periods when passenger traffic is high.

Implications and Calls for Action

This incident not only underscores the persistent threat of banditry and robbery on Nigeria's highways but also calls into question the effectiveness of current security strategies. As the police continue their search for the attackers, there is a growing demand for a more proactive approach to safeguard passengers and transport operators alike. The outcome of this manhunt and subsequent actions by the authorities will be closely watched by a public eager for solutions to ensure their safety on the country's roads.