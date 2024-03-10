Ogun Deputy Governor Champions Integrity in Women's Business Ventures for Economic Growth

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, emphasized the critical role of integrity in business and entrepreneurship for women, aiming to bolster socio-economic development. Speaking at a women's empowerment event in Abeokuta, Salako-Oyedele addressed the necessity for women to adopt business ventures that not only enhance their income but also contribute significantly to their families' support and the broader economic landscape.

Advertisment

Empowerment Through Integrity

During the empowerment programme, themed "Global Readiness: Key To A Sustainable Business," organized by My Beadsworld Women Foundation to commemorate the 2024 Women Entrepreneurial Day, Salako-Oyedele highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and ideas to foster collective growth. She criticized the prevalent mentality of withholding business ideas for fear of competition, advocating instead for a culture of openness and mutual empowerment among women entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the Deputy Governor stressed integrity as a fundamental principle for success in business, pointing out the common pitfalls of dishonesty and misrepresentation in small-scale enterprises.

Challenges and Solutions for Women Entrepreneurs

Advertisment

The CEO of My Beadsworld Women Foundation, Mrs. Aisha Oluwatosin, called for increased governmental support in the form of zero-interest loans and training programs to aid women in entrepreneurship. Highlighting the challenges of fund management and access to capital, Oluwatosin urged for initiatives that could facilitate business growth and sustainability. The event also served as a platform for networking, sharing successful business strategies, and discussing ways to overcome barriers faced by women in the industry.

Building a Legacy of Female Entrepreneurship

Former Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Kikelomo Longe, also spoke at the event, encouraging women to serve as positive role models for future generations. By celebrating achievements and promoting capacity building among women, the empowerment program aimed to pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable business environment. Salako-Oyedele's call to prioritize integrity and collaboration among women entrepreneurs reflects a broader vision for enhancing the socio-economic development of the nation through empowered, ethical business practices.

As women continue to break barriers and expand their roles in the business world, initiatives like the women's empowerment program in Abeokuta underscore the importance of community, integrity, and government support in fostering sustainable economic growth. The commitment of Ogun State's leadership to empowering women entrepreneurs heralds a promising future for gender equality and economic prosperity in the region.