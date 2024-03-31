OECS, ICCF Convene on World Water Day for Water Security Dialogue in Saint Lucia

On March 22, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF) spearheaded a pivotal caucus in Saint Lucia, gathering key stakeholders in Water Security. This significant meeting, aligned with the global observance of World Water Day, underscored the critical theme 'Water for Peace,' spotlighting water management's role in promoting peace. It attracted the participation of influential figures, including senators, environmental experts, and leading voices in the water sector, all aimed at addressing the pressing water security challenges facing the OECS region.

Understanding the Water Security Challenges

Caribbean nations, including those within the OECS, report substantial access to municipal water supply for domestic and sanitation purposes. However, non-revenue water (NRW) - water that is lost before it reaches consumers - presents a significant challenge, with rates soaring above 40% in some areas. This issue, compounded by pollution, over-abstraction, and inadequate land management, exacerbates the region's vulnerability to water scarcity. The meeting emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to develop comprehensive policies and innovative solutions to mitigate these challenges.

Impact of Climate Change and Demand on Water Resources

The effects of climate change are palpable, with Saint Lucia and its neighbors witnessing increasing water stress due to rising demands from agriculture, tourism, and population growth. The caucus highlighted the adaptation strategies employed by local industries, such as the Saint Lucia Water and Sewerage Authority and the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, to ensure sustainable water use amidst shrinking freshwater reserves. These strategies are crucial for the region's survival, given that a mere 0.5 percent of the planet's freshwater is accessible for direct human use.

Pathways to Water Security and Peace

Water security is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of human security, essential for sustaining life, health, and prosperity. The OECS meeting explored the integration of water security within broader human rights frameworks, advocating for collaborative regional action to achieve environmental sustainability and peace. The emphasis on integrated planning and management through the Islands Systems Management Framework highlights the importance of coordinated efforts across all sectors and stakeholders, both at national and regional levels, to address water challenges effectively.

This caucus, held on World Water Day, not only spotlighted the critical water security issues facing the OECS region but also forged a path towards collaborative solutions. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the meeting underscored the interconnectedness of water, peace, and prosperity, setting the stage for innovative policies and practices that could ensure a water-secure future for the Caribbean.