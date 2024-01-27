Odisha's Jajpur District Unveils Towering Shiva Statue to Boost Tourism

In the heart of Odisha's Jajpur district, an awe-inspiring 123-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva is poised to touch the sky on Mahashivratri, March 8. This colossal structure is the latest addition to the Baraha Khetra development project, a strategic initiative designed to amplify the cultural and tourism appeal of the area.

Unveiling an Architectural Marvel

Positioned near the historic Barahanath temple along the serene Baitarani river, the statue offers an exclusive attraction for visitors. Enthusiasts can ascend to the statue's peak either by lift or stairs, providing a unique vantage point to absorb panoramic views of the picturesque riverfront. The statue's creation is the work of a prominent New Delhi-based private art organization, reflecting a blend of intricate craftsmanship and modern engineering.

Boosting Tourism and Cultural Appeal

However, the grand statue of Lord Shiva is not the only star of the Baraha Khetra development project. The comprehensive plan also includes the construction of a lush park, a mesmerizing water fountain, and a rest house for tourists and pilgrims. These additions aim to create an environment that fosters tranquility and spiritual reflection, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Local residents, like Debadutta Mishra, anticipate that the statue will significantly augment the district's tourism, adding a new dimension to its already popular attractions such as Dashwamedha Ghat and Maa Biraja temple. The optimism surrounding this development is palpable, with locals envisioning Jajpur as a premier destination in Odisha.

A Grand Inauguration Event

The inauguration event on Mahashivratri is expected to be a grand affair, harmoniously merging religious significance with architectural splendor. The unveiling of the towering statue is set to usher in a new era for Jajpur, positioning it firmly on the map as a must-visit cultural and tourism hotspot in Odisha.