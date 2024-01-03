en English
BNN Newsroom

Ocean Pines Association Unveils New Community Enhancements

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Ocean Pines Association Unveils New Community Enhancements

Under the stewardship of President Rick Farr and General Manager John Viola, the Ocean Pines Association is poised to inject new vitality into the community with an array of infrastructure improvements and amenity enhancements. This drive is embodied in a series of projects, greenlit by the board, that underscore the commitment to nurturing a thriving, vibrant community.

Revitalizing Community Hubs

At the heart of the Ocean Pines community, the Yacht Club is set to undergo a significant expansion. The board has approved an increase of 240 square feet to the tiki bar, facilitating better service on both sides of the pool and club. It’s a move that’s expected to invigorate this central hub, offering residents an enhanced space for socialization and relaxation.

Upgrading Sporting Facilities

Simultaneously, a three-year plan has been launched to revamp the golf course’s irrigation system. The work is scheduled predominantly during the off-season to mitigate revenue loss. Temporary closures of some holes during the spray irrigation installation are anticipated, but the end result will be a more efficient and eco-friendly system that ensures the course remains lush and playable year-round.

Additionally, the racquet sports building is slated for a comprehensive rehabilitation. Plans include a new pro-shop, office, upgraded bathrooms, and more, reinforcing it as a hub for fitness and friendly competition within the community.

Maintaining Infrastructure and Beautification

Drainage maintenance continues to be a priority. Ocean Pines is tasked with canal and road surface drainage, while residents are entrusted with keeping their ditches clear. This collaboration ensures effective water management, preserving the beauty and functionality of the community.

Further beautification efforts will be visible across the community, from repainted signs and new plantings to seasonal banners. Even the beach club is destined for a refresh, courtesy of the Matt Ortt Company, reflecting the commitment to making Ocean Pines a visually enticing place to live.

The board, lauded by Farr for its operation and engagement with advisory committees, continues to work closely with these committees. They are instrumental in planning the Ocean Pines Seasonal Kickoff and Expo, a landmark event scheduled for April 20 at White Horse Park.

These initiatives, from expanding social hubs to enhancing sporting facilities and maintaining infrastructure, underscore the Association’s commitment to the continual improvement of the Ocean Pines community. It’s a testament to the board’s vision and the hard work of all involved, as they strive to make Ocean Pines an even better place to live.

BNN Newsroom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

