Ocean Park Seeks Public Assistance in Naming Non-Native Crocodile

In a unique initiative to raise awareness about biodiversity in Hong Kong, Ocean Park has opened a public naming contest for a female crocodile discovered in Lin Fa Tei, Pat Heung. Transferred to the park in April of last year, the crocodile is estimated to be four years old, measures 1.9 meters in length, and weighs 35 kilograms.

A Special Resident at Ocean Park

The crocodile's arrival at the park was facilitated by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), which granted Ocean Park a possession license and ownership approval for the reptile. The crocodile, a non-native species to Hong Kong, is currently housed at the park’s back-of-house area and will soon be a significant part of the park’s exhibits.

Creating Awareness Through Naming

With this naming contest, Ocean Park emphasizes the importance of understanding the risks that non-native species pose to local biodiversity. The name chosen for the crocodile should serve as a reminder of these risks. As such, the public has been invited to suggest names until January 31, 2024, and the final name will be chosen through a democratic voting process.

Engaging the Community

To encourage participation, Ocean Park is offering enticing rewards for the winning entry, including tickets to visit the park, food and beverage vouchers, and four annual Ocean Park memberships. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for the community to engage in a meaningful way, helping to underline the need for animal conservation and the protection of Hong Kong's ecosystem.