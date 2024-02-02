Ocean County Sees Surge in High-End Residential Real Estate Transactions

Ocean County, New Jersey has seen an uptick in residential real estate activity over the past week, recording a total of 158 sales. With an average transaction value of $534,834, or $346 per square foot, the market has been bustling with notable high-end transactions.

Noteworthy Transactions

One sale that stands out was at 61 Hiering Ave. in Seaside Heights where a 2,228 square-foot single-family home built in 1954 was purchased for $993,500. Another property at 330 W. Bayview Drive in Lavallette changed hands for $999,999. This residence boasts a comfortable living area of 1,658 square feet, equating to a value of $603 per square foot.

Million-Dollar Sales

A detached house at 4 E. 16th Street in Barnegat Light was sold for a hefty $1,300,000. In Brick, a property at 795 South Drive fetched a substantial $1,600,000. A home at 125 Brooklyn Ave. in Lavallette was bought for $1,701,000, while another at 18 Fourth Street in Beach Haven commanded an impressive $1,999,000.

High-End Transactions

A 1,036 square-foot house at 108 Dickman Drive was sold for a striking $2,100,000. A residence at 14 W. 86th Street in Harvey Cedars was purchased for $2,400,000. In Long Beach Township, a home at 120 E. Bayberry Drive was bought for a whopping $2,900,000. The crown jewel of the week, however, was a 1,200 square-foot home at 98 Ocean Ave. in Lavallette, which sold for an astounding $2,950,000 or $2,458 per square foot, marking the highest residential real estate transaction in Ocean County over the past week.